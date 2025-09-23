A move to Sheffield United may appeal to Patrick Bamford after his Leeds United exit, despite what’s been said in the past...

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ordinarily the backstory between the two may scupper any hopes of them working together in the future but, amid links suggesting Chris Wilder is considering a move to bring former Leeds United rival Patrick Bamford to Sheffield United, the past has been put firmly in the past. Wilder is looking for a way to pick up his fragile Blades after seven defeats from seven to start the season.

United’s horror start to the campaign saw the end of Ruben Selles’ time at Bramall Lane and led to Wilder’s return a week ago. But he could not enjoy a fairytale return on Saturday as a last-minute defeat at home to Charlton Athletic saw frustration levels increase amongst the Blades’ fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder must find a way to eke more out of his attacking players while tightening United up at the other end of the pitch. Tyrese Campbell remains the only Blade to have scored in the Championship this term while Tom Cannon and veteran Danny Ings are his only senior competition for the central striker position.

Sheffield United could go after free agent Patrick Bamford

Bamford remains a free agent after leaving Leeds earlier in the summer and has a good track record in the Championship, even earning a call-up to the England squad with a stellar season in front of goal in the Premier League.

He also has an interesting history with United. In 2018/19, when United pipped Leeds to automatic promotion to the top-flight, Bamford was one of the players namechecked in a Wilder speech to camera after a few celebratory drinks while Bamford returned the favour after Leeds sealed their place in the Premier League last term, condemning the Blades to the play-offs.

Bamford led the assembled Leeds fans outside Elland Road into a not-so-complimentary chant about Wilder but the pair harboured no hard feelings to each other over the incidents, with Wilder subsequently revealing that Bamford had called him to apologise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am a big boy,” the Blades boss said at the time. “You give it, you take it. You give it out locally, you take it locally as I have always done. We have our moments, other teams have their moments. I had a conversation with Pat yesterday and I have no issue at all with it.

“I am not sure about the words used from a fellow pro, but I appreciate and respected him giving me a call and we had 20 minutes. I spoke to Daniel [Farke, Leeds boss] as well yesterday and had a half-hour chat. He's a super guy. They are a top team and a top football club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder and Farke also enjoy a close relationship and the Elland Road chief would also act as a key sounding board if the Blades chief needed a character reference on Bamford. The Blades have already signed two free agents this summer, in Ben Mee and Ings, and are not bound by the restrictions of the transfer window when it comes to signing players who aren’t currently attached to a club.

“He is a player who needs to be the main man,” said Farke after the decision was made to allow Bamford to leave. “He needs an arm round the shoulder after some difficult seasons. I was not willing to tell him he was the main man at Premier League level.”

After his previous time at Elland Road and Middlesbrough, the chance to remain local may appeal to Bamford although he has also been linked with a move to the MLS of late. But at 32 he may feel like he has more to offer in England just yet.