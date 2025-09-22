Sheffield United suffered their sixth straight league defeat against Charlton Athletic last weekend.

The Blades faithful have suffered so far this season, and any sense of renewed hope as Chris Wilder returned to S2 was snatched away late in the day against Charlton, who took all three points in stoppage time on Saturday.

But Sheffield United attacker Chiedozie Ogbene believes the side deserved more from the game and the game was a “learning curve”.

After six losses in a row, the Blades are cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship table and five points away from 21st position and survival.

It is still early in the season and Ogbene hopes the club’s fanbase sticks with their side as they look to create some momentum to drag themselves out of this torrid position.

“Obviously, disappointed with the result,” Ogbene said, speaking on Sheffield United’s YouTube channel. “I felt like the first half we started doing well, quite dominant in possession, felt like the momentum was with us and disappointed not to get the result that we wanted, but it’s a learning curve that we need to obviously turn around as soon as possible.

He also had a message for the fans, saying: “I just hope that the fans keep believing in us because I believe things will change.”

‘It’s an honour to play for this club’

In Saturday’s defeat, Ogbene made his full debut for the club after signing on loan from Ipswich Town late in the transfer window, and the forward reflected on his time at the club so far.

“I'm really proud, being in Sheffield for four years before, I feel like I know what the ethos of this club is,” he said. “I’m always trying to give my best for this club. It’s an honour to play for this club.

“The gaffer has put his trust in me and to make my debut so soon, so it would've been icing on the cake to get a victory, but it’s not meant to be today. I’m sure we’re going to turn things around sooner rather than later.”

Sheffield United are next in action on Saturday as they travel to the Kassam to take on Oxford United, as they hope to pick up their first points of the season and start building some much-needed momentum.