Leicester City have announced the departure of Ruud van Nistelrooy

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Leicester City have finally brought an end to weeks of speculation by confirming the departure of manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Van Nistelrooy arrived at the King Power Stadium in November but was unable to prevent a team who already seemed doomed to relegation from dropping out of the Premier League and the Foxes went down with five games left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Press Association Sport have reported that the delay is understood to have hinged around the start of a new accounting period, which begins on Monday.

Van Nistelrooy called for clarity on his future following their relegation at the beginning of May, but has had to wait with the club finally confirming his exit on Friday morning.

A statement from the club read: “Leicester City Football Club and Ruud van Nistelrooy have mutually agreed that Ruud’s contract with the club as first team manager will terminate with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the club. From his appointment in November 2024, he approached the role with professionalism, integrity and a clear commitment to our aims, including through the integration of several promising players from the club’s academy into our first team environment.

“Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the football club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future.

“Preparation for the EFL Championship season will continue with the planned start of pre-season on Monday, June 30. First team coaching staff will oversee the delivery of those plans until a new manager is appointed. There will be no further comment until this process has been completed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Ruud Van Nistelrooy said after leaving Leicester City

Van Nistelrooy called for talks with the club’s hierarchy as soon as relegation was confirmed, but was left hanging for a number of weeks.

The Dutchman said: “I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the club well for the future.”

The Foxes face the prospect of having to deal with a significant points deduction in the Championship, having been charged by the Premier League for breaking Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Following the release of the Championship fixtures yesterday, Sheffield United are due to take on Leicester for the first time at the King Power Stadium at the end of November.

Your next Sheffield United read: Sheffield United join 'race' with Championship rivals to sign Luton Town attacker