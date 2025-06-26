Sheffield United begin their new era under Ruben Selles with a home match in a repeat of last season’s play-off semi-final tie against Bristol City live on Sky Sports.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixtures for the 2025/26 season have been confirmed with some tasty match ups at Bramall Lane and away from home.

There are three relegated Premier League sides that the Blades will have to battle hard against to go one further than last season and secure automatic promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there are some fascinating fixtures against the sides coming up from League One, none more so than Wrexham and Birmingham City, who will not be wanting to be taken lightly due to the fact that they’re newly promoted sides.

Here are the key dates for your calendar, including those all-important Steel City derby dates with Hillsborough up first this season...

When is the Steel City derby?

The Blades will face the Owls in this first Steel City derby of the season away at Hillsborough on Saturday 22 November, with the return fixture at Bramall Lane coming on Saturday 22nd February - subject to change due to TV picks not being selected for these yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruben Selles will be looking to replicate Chris Wilder’s success in the derby last season when United did the Sheffield double, home and away, over Wednesday without conceding.

Who do Sheffield United play over Christmas?

There is a Christmas treat in store for all Sheffield United fans as Bramall Lane will be host to Birmingham City on Saturday 20th December. Birmingham will be looking to ruffle some feathers in their return to the Championship with the American-backing at the helm of their club.

The side from S2 then go to the stars of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ for a mouth-watering clash on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that, Sheffield United host Stoke City on 29 December 2025, before what is expected to be a top-of-the-table clash against Leicester City on New Year’s Day.

New Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles | SUFC

Tricky start to the season for Selles

It may not be a baptism of fire for Selles, but he will have been hoping for a bit more of an easier fixture list to ease his way into life at the club.

In August, the Blades face several of last year’s promotion hopefuls in Bristol City, Millwall and Middlesbrough before facing two of the three relegated Premier League sides in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trip to Portman Road to face Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town side in the middle of September after the first international break will test Selles’ credentials at the top of the Championship table. This is followed by a massive midweek clash at the end of the month at home to Southampton.

If Selles’ wants to prove to the Blades fanbase that he is the right man for the job, then he will have to pass through this awkward start to the season with flying colours.

And, if he can pick up the Sheffield double along the way to a promotion push, that will do him no harm at all.

Your next Sheffield United read: Ruben Selles makes Gus Hamer transfer vow as interest welcomed in Leeds United target