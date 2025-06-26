Sheffield United have joined the ‘race’ to sign an in-demand attacker from relegated Luton Town

The Blades join a number of Championship clubs who are interested in the striker who scored four goals in 16 matches for the Hatters last season, as they were relegated to League One.

Millenic Alli impressed after joining Luton from Exeter City in January, where he scored 12 goals in all competitions in the first half of the season.

The Championship clubs also eyeing a move for the 25-year-old are promotion hopefuls Leicester and Middlesbrough, so it will be a tough task for the Blades to secure his signature, report Football Insider.

Sheffield United have already shown they are in the market for attackers so far this window after being linked with soon-to-be free agent Emil Riis when his contract expires at Preston North End at the end of this month.

After only having a short period to showcase his talents at Championship level, Alli will be hoping to make a return next season and improve on the flashes of potential he showed at Kenilworth Road.

Where has Alli played so far?

Alli has been somewhat of a journeyman early on in his career, having plied his trade at several non-league sides before making the move up the English Football League ladder. Beginning at South Shields, Alli had multiple loan spells at Workington, where he scored four goals in seven games in 2020.

The Irishman then made the move to Ashton United before signing for Stockport County in 2021. After being released by Stockport County, he signed for Halifax Town in July 2022, where he had his most fruitful period in front of goal yet.

Alli scored 16 goals in 54 games at Halifax Town, and this got him the move to Exeter City in 2024, where he scored 13 goals in 35 games in all competitions. He then made the move to Luton in January for a reported fee of £1.5m.