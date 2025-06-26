Sheffield United fixtures in full: Blades learn opening day test and Derby date with Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield United’s Ruben Selles era will kick-off against Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Saturday August 9.
The opening weekend fixture will kick off at 5.30 with the match chosen for TV broadcast on Sky Sports.
The Blades, of course, saw off City in the Play-Off semi-finals, 6-0 on aggregate before losing to Sunderland at Wembley in the decider.
United will then go to Swansea City the following Saturday with a home date with Millwall and a trip to Middlesbrough making uop the August fixtures.
The first derby date with local rivals Sheffield Wednesday is some way off, with the two sides set to meet at Hillsborough on November 22.
The Blades are due to host the Owls at Bramall Lane on February 21.
The Boxing Day match sees United make a rare trip away for the festive fixture as they travelt o newly-promoted Wrexham.
With expectation that United will be challenging at the top end of the table, their run-in sees the Blades take on Hull City, Watford, Blackburn and Preston before finishing up away at Derby County on May 2.
Sheffield United TV Broadcast details
The club reminded fans about the TV deal with Sky Sports, stating: “As with last season, following the launch of the new broadcast deal with Sky Sports, by Thursday 3rd July all matches selected for broadcast for the period to the end of September will be announced, and before a ball is kicked in the 2025-26 season all TV selections will be confirmed for the period up to the FA Cup third round on the weekend of 10th January 2026.
“This is up to five months' notice provided to fans and clubs a significant increase on the previous deal, which had seen five weeks' notice given across the majority of the season. By selecting TV picks early and giving much more notice, fans will be able to plan with certainty when making travel and hotel arrangements.”
SHEFFIELD UNITED FULL FIXTURE SCHEDULE
AUGUST
09Aug 2025 Sheffield United v Bristol City
16Aug 2025 Swansea City v Sheffield United
23Aug 2025 Sheffield United v Millwall
30Aug 2025 Middlesbrough v Sheffield United
SEPTEMBER
13Sep 2025 Ipswich Town v Sheffield United
20Sep 2025 Sheffield United v Charlton Athletic
27Sep 2025 Oxford United v Sheffield United
30Sep 2025 Sheffield United v Southampton
OCTOBER
04Oct 2025 Hull City v Sheffield United
18Oct 2025 Sheffield United v Watford
21Oct 2025 Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United
25Oct 2025 Preston NE v Sheffield United
NOVEMBER
01Nov 2025 Sheffield United v Derby County
04Nov 2025 Coventry City v Sheffield United
08Nov 2025 Sheffield United v QPR
22Nov 2025 Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United
25Nov 2025 Sheffield United v Portsmouth
29Nov 2025 Leicester City v Sheffield United
DECEMBER
06Dec 2025 Sheffield United v Stoke City
09Dec 2025 Sheffield United v Norwich City
13Dec 2025 West Brom v Sheffield United
20Dec 2025 Sheffield United v Birmingham City
26Dec 2025 Wrexham v Sheffield United
29Dec 2025 Stoke City v Sheffield United
JANUARY
01Jan 2026 Sheffield United v Leicester City
04Jan 2026 Sheffield United v Oxford United
17Jan 2026 Charlton Athletic v Sheffield United
21Jan 2026 Southampton v Sheffield United
24Jan 2026 Sheffield United v Ipswich Town
31Jan 2026 Millwall v Sheffield United
FEBRUARY
07Feb 2026 Sheffield United v Middlesbrough
14Feb 2026 Portsmouth v Sheffield United
21Feb 2026 Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday
25Feb 2026 Sheffield United v Coventry City
28Feb 2026 QPR v Sheffield United
MARCH
07Mar 2026 Sheffield United v West Brom
10Mar 2026 Norwich City v Sheffield United
14Mar 2026 Birmingham City v Sheffield United
21Mar 2026 Sheffield United v Wrexham
APRIL
03Apr 2026 Sheffield United v Swansea City
06Apr 2026 Bristol City v Sheffield United
11Apr 2026 Sheffield United v Hull City
18Apr 2026 Watford v Sheffield United
22Apr 2026 Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers
25Apr 2026 Sheffield United v Preston NE
MAY
02May 2026 Derby County v Sheffield United
