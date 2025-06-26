The 2025/26 Championship fixtures are out, with Sheffield United learning their opening weekend challenge

Sheffield United’s Ruben Selles era will kick-off against Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Saturday August 9.

The opening weekend fixture will kick off at 5.30 with the match chosen for TV broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Blades, of course, saw off City in the Play-Off semi-finals, 6-0 on aggregate before losing to Sunderland at Wembley in the decider.

United will then go to Swansea City the following Saturday with a home date with Millwall and a trip to Middlesbrough making uop the August fixtures.

The first derby date with local rivals Sheffield Wednesday is some way off, with the two sides set to meet at Hillsborough on November 22.

The Blades are due to host the Owls at Bramall Lane on February 21.

The Boxing Day match sees United make a rare trip away for the festive fixture as they travelt o newly-promoted Wrexham.

With expectation that United will be challenging at the top end of the table, their run-in sees the Blades take on Hull City, Watford, Blackburn and Preston before finishing up away at Derby County on May 2.

Sheffield United TV Broadcast details

The club reminded fans about the TV deal with Sky Sports, stating: “As with last season, following the launch of the new broadcast deal with Sky Sports, by Thursday 3rd July all matches selected for broadcast for the period to the end of September will be announced, and before a ball is kicked in the 2025-26 season all TV selections will be confirmed for the period up to the FA Cup third round on the weekend of 10th January 2026.

“This is up to five months' notice provided to fans and clubs a significant increase on the previous deal, which had seen five weeks' notice given across the majority of the season. By selecting TV picks early and giving much more notice, fans will be able to plan with certainty when making travel and hotel arrangements.”

SHEFFIELD UNITED FULL FIXTURE SCHEDULE

AUGUST

09Aug 2025 Sheffield United v Bristol City

16Aug 2025 Swansea City v Sheffield United

23Aug 2025 Sheffield United v Millwall

30Aug 2025 Middlesbrough v Sheffield United

SEPTEMBER

13Sep 2025 Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

20Sep 2025 Sheffield United v Charlton Athletic

27Sep 2025 Oxford United v Sheffield United

30Sep 2025 Sheffield United v Southampton

OCTOBER

04Oct 2025 Hull City v Sheffield United

18Oct 2025 Sheffield United v Watford

21Oct 2025 Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United

25Oct 2025 Preston NE v Sheffield United

NOVEMBER

01Nov 2025 Sheffield United v Derby County

04Nov 2025 Coventry City v Sheffield United

08Nov 2025 Sheffield United v QPR

22Nov 2025 Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United

25Nov 2025 Sheffield United v Portsmouth

29Nov 2025 Leicester City v Sheffield United

DECEMBER

06Dec 2025 Sheffield United v Stoke City

09Dec 2025 Sheffield United v Norwich City

13Dec 2025 West Brom v Sheffield United

20Dec 2025 Sheffield United v Birmingham City

26Dec 2025 Wrexham v Sheffield United

29Dec 2025 Stoke City v Sheffield United

JANUARY

01Jan 2026 Sheffield United v Leicester City

04Jan 2026 Sheffield United v Oxford United

17Jan 2026 Charlton Athletic v Sheffield United

21Jan 2026 Southampton v Sheffield United

24Jan 2026 Sheffield United v Ipswich Town

31Jan 2026 Millwall v Sheffield United

FEBRUARY

07Feb 2026 Sheffield United v Middlesbrough

14Feb 2026 Portsmouth v Sheffield United

21Feb 2026 Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

25Feb 2026 Sheffield United v Coventry City

28Feb 2026 QPR v Sheffield United

MARCH

07Mar 2026 Sheffield United v West Brom

10Mar 2026 Norwich City v Sheffield United

14Mar 2026 Birmingham City v Sheffield United

21Mar 2026 Sheffield United v Wrexham

APRIL

03Apr 2026 Sheffield United v Swansea City

06Apr 2026 Bristol City v Sheffield United

11Apr 2026 Sheffield United v Hull City

18Apr 2026 Watford v Sheffield United

22Apr 2026 Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers

25Apr 2026 Sheffield United v Preston NE

MAY

02May 2026 Derby County v Sheffield United