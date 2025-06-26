Sheffield United are eyeing a move for a striker from Swiss Champions, Basel.

The Blades are one of a number of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs interested in the striker

Philip Otele was prolific in front of goal for Basel, who went on to win the Swiss Super League last season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists to help the club reach the qualifying stages of the Champions League.

Although the 26-year-old only made his loan move to Basel permanent last month, a move away from the club has not been entirely ruled out, report Allnigeriasoccer.com.

Basel are keen to keep most of the squad that won the domestic double for them last season and hope to achieve a spot in the league phase of the Champions League, but if they don’t, Sheffield United and others will be circling for Otele.

Other clubs reported to be linked with the Nigerian striker are Premier League sides, Fulham, Burnley and Brentford, as well as Bundesliga duo Borussia Mochengladbach and Augsburg.

The surprising story of Otele’s career so far

Otele’s journey to Basel will definitely surprise many as he began his senior football career playing for Wolviston FC in the Wearside League in northern England, which sits around levels 11 to 13 in the football pyramid in this country. From Wearside, Otele then made the move to Romania with Kauno Zalgiris, where he scored 10 goals in the 2021 season.

In January 2023, after moving across Romania to UTA Arad in 2022, Otele then transferred to another Romanian side, CFR Cluj, where he showcased more of his goal-scoring prowess, netting 18 goals as the Liga I top scorer.

Moving on from Romania, Otele moved to the United Arab Emirates with Al Wahda for a reported fee of €3.5m. He did not manage to score in his 10 appearances for the UAE Pro League club before joining Basel on loan in January with an option to buy.