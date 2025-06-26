Confirmed: Sheffield United promotion-winning coach leaves Bramall Lane after six years
As reported in The Star earlier this week, Lester leaves the club as a new era under Ruben Selles gets underway at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield-born Lester was initially brought to the club as a coach in 2019, overseeing the development of academy players, before Paul Heckingbottom promoted him to first-team coach as he helped the club return to the Premier League.
The former Blades striker, who made 44 appearances for the club in the 2003/04 season, scoring 12 goals, continued his work at S2 under Chris Wilder before he left the club last week.
The club’s statement on Lester’s departure said: “Everyone at Sheffield United would like to place on record our thanks to Jack and wish him all the best for the future.”
Sheffield United have also confirmed that the figures who remain from the coaching staff under Chris Wilder last season, Micky Collins and Matt Duke, will continue as part of Ruben Selles’ new backroom team.
