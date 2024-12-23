Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United under new ownership as takeover finally completed with key figures explaining deal

Sheffield United’s protracted takeover saga has finally come to an end after the Blades were officially bought by a consortium made up of American businessmen. The COH Sports group, fronted by Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, have completed their purchase of the Blades today.

The deal also includes buying the Blades’ womens team, the Bramall Lane hotel and all the real estate, including Bramall Lane and the Shirecliffe training ground. A club statement this afternoon said that “COH Sports is committed to enhancing the current organisation with the highest of quality in areas of need, to further improve the club both on and off the pitch.”

A statement from Rosen and Eltoukhy added: "We are honoured and humbled to become the new owners of this historic Football Club. We are excited to embark on this journey and our work begins today to deliver long-term success for Sheffield United over a sustained period of time.

"Like all Blades fans we want to see the Club competing in the top-flight of English football consistently, not just on a one-off basis, and we have been encouraged by the strong start to this season. The team has been performing strongly and we are committed to supporting the management team to continue this progress.

"We want to take this chance to assure the supporters that we understand the huge responsibility that comes with owning Sheffield United. The club is rooted in the fabric of this great city and our fans are the beating heart who back the team no matter what. Our fans will be at the heart of what COH stands for, and we are deeply committed to ensuring Sheffield United is accessible and affordable for our supporters."