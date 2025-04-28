All focus is now on the play-offs as Sheffield United continue their push for Premier League football. The Blades have moved past the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion and back-to-back victories over Cardiff City and Stoke have renewed optimism.

Chris Wilder made a number of changes for Friday’s win at Stoke but will be expected to revert back to full strength this weekend, with possible play-off semi-final opponents Blackburn Rovers their final-day visitors. And a strong bill of health among the squad means he has some big decisions to make.

Starting on Saturday, United will hope four more games can secure promotion, the last of which will be at Wembley. And as Wilder stews over his own selection calls, The Star has attempted to put together his strongest possible XI that can end United’s play-off hoodoo.

1 . GK: Michael Cooper Played every game since his arrival from Plymouth Argyle, missing just the opening two fixtures, and has cemented himself as one of the Championship's top goalkeepers. Calmness will be needed in a play-off battle that will almost certainly produce drama.

2 . RB: Hamza Choudhury Signed on loan from Leicester City to add midfield steel but just like last season at the King Power, has slotted in comfortably as a solid right-back option. Likely preferred to the more attacking Femi Seriki when it comes to facing top opposition.

3 . CB: Anel Ahmedhodzic Got a valuable rest in coming off the bench at Stoke and will almost certainly come straight back into the team for Blackburn. United's best defender without a doubt.

4 . CB: Jack Robinson A toss up between Robinson and Rob Holding for this position, but the former's proven fitness levels and club-captain status could give him the edge. Experience will be crucial during periods where United are under pressure.