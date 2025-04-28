All focus is now on the play-offs as Sheffield United continue their push for Premier League football. The Blades have moved past the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion and back-to-back victories over Cardiff City and Stoke have renewed optimism.
Chris Wilder made a number of changes for Friday’s win at Stoke but will be expected to revert back to full strength this weekend, with possible play-off semi-final opponents Blackburn Rovers their final-day visitors. And a strong bill of health among the squad means he has some big decisions to make.
Starting on Saturday, United will hope four more games can secure promotion, the last of which will be at Wembley. And as Wilder stews over his own selection calls, The Star has attempted to put together his strongest possible XI that can end United’s play-off hoodoo.