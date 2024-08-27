Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United look set for a busy final few days of the transfer window.

Sheffield United have emerged as reported front-runners in a three-team Championship race for Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing.

United will remain active right up until the final day of the transfer window, with recruitment chiefs keen to strengthen further while also planning to replace possible last-minute outgoings. The Blades have fielded interest in the likes of Oliver Arblaster, Gustavo Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic in recent days and so contingency plans are in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regardless of the aforementioned trio’s future, United are expected to spend before Friday’s deadline and the latest target to emerge is Billing. Journalist Alan Nixon claims those in charge at Bramall Lane are eyeing a move for the midfielder and sit ahead of Championship promotion rivals Leeds United and Burnley in the queue.

Chris Wilder’s side are said to be the most serious contenders for Billing, who has found himself on the fringes of first-team action at Bournemouth since Andoni Iraola took over as manager, with just 13 of last season’s 29 Premier League appearances coming from the start. TalkSPORT reported earlier this week that Billing is ‘expected’ to leave Bournemouth before Friday’s deadline, although the race for his signature is still open.

Billing has been at Bournemouth for the past five seasons after signing in a £15m deal from Huddersfield Town, becoming a mainstay in their 2021/22 Championship promotion-winning team with an impressive 10 goals and 10 assists in 40 league appearances. The Danish international retained his status as a regular starter for two years in the top-flight but has fallen down the pecking order under Iraola.

But he retains an impressive reputation, especially for top-level Championship teams like Sheffield United and the other pair chasing his signature. Both Leeds and Burnley are in need of midfield reinforcements, having seen first-team regulars sold earlier this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have even tested the South Yorkshire waters with a £13m bid for Hamer, a number which United deem derisory and have rejected outright. It remains to be seen whether they, or anyone else, will improve on that number but Wilder suggested earlier this week it would take a significant increase to pique his side’s interest.

“I've been honest and upfront and realistic, all at the same time, regarding us as a club,” Wilder told The Star of transfer interest in his players. “If bids do come for players, they have to be considered and I don't know what to expect over the next four or five days.

“There have been a couple of bids for players; one was pretty close and another was a million miles off. If and when decisions on players get made by the board then I'll get notified and we have to have a plan and be ready. It's a bit of me looking into the future and trying to see who potentially might go.”

United have roughly three days left to conclude their business, both in and out, before the summer transfer window closes on Friday evening. Before then, Wilder’s men face Barnsley in the Carabao Cup second round and their first game after the window is at home to Watford on Sunday.