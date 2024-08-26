Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United fielded offer that was “pretty close” to valuation for one of key men as window draws nearer

Sheffield United fielded a recent bid for one of their players that was “pretty close” to the club’s valuation, manager Chris Wilder has admitted, after reiterating his desire to keep his Blades squad together beyond Friday’s transfer deadline. The Blades have seen a number of their key players linked with moves elsewhere this summer, including Gus Hamer and prized asset Oliver Arblaster.

Anel Ahmedhodzic has been linked with Brentford and Premier League new-boys Ipswich Town, whose pursuit may have come to an end after they signed Burnley’s Dara O'Shea yesterday, while Vini Souza is also in demand, with reports in Turkey suggesting that Fenerbahçe have lodged a bid for the Brazilian midfielder.

Bosnian defender Ahmedhodzic missed Saturday’s trip to Norwich City through illness, with Wilder denying any “spin” about his absence, and is thought to be the subject of the “close” bid. Wilder also revealed that United had received an offer which was “a million miles off” their valuation, which could tally up with the Turkish reports of a £10m bid for the Brazilian.

Asked if he believed that control of whether United need to sell was in the club’s hands, Wilder admitted: “I believe so. I've been honest and upfront and realistic, all at the same time, regarding us as a club. If bids do come for players, they have to be considered and I don't know what to expect over the next four or five days.

“There's been a couple of bids for players; one was pretty close and another was a million miles off. If and when decisions on players get made by the board then I'll get notified and we have to have a plan and be ready. It's a bit of me looking into the future and trying to see who potentially might go.

“We're all on the same page on that one, in terms of the names of the players and the numbers. Hopefully that window shuts pretty quuckly and we get to work, building on the stuff that we've already done, intensely with the players, to get to where we want to be on the four cornerstones of the game; tactically, technically, physically and mentally.”

Selahattin Baki, the former Fenerbahçe official and ex-United director, said recently of Souza’s future: “There is no official offer from Fenerbahçe. Sheffield United cannot sell the player easily at the moment because he is not on the sales list under normal circumstances and it is not a decision I can make on my own."