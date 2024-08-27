Republic of Ireland international Tom Cannon has already been linked with the likes of Sheffield United and Luton Town. Image: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Sheffield United had been linked with a move for Tom Cannon and Sunderland have reportedly made a bid

Sunderland have entered the race to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon after Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder ‘played a Geoffrey Boycott’ when asked about his side’s links with the player.

Reports on Monday suggested that the Championship’s high-flyers have moved to fill a gap up front that has effectively exited since they sold Ross Srewart to Southampton last year. It was reported that Sunderland had tabled a £5million bid for the Republic of Ireland international.

Cannon has struggled for gametime since moving to Leicester from Everton, after a very successful loan spell at Preston in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

Leicester boss Steve Cooper told Leicester Mercury last week that Cannon’s future would become clearer by the end of the transfer window, with the Foxes looking to strengthen their squad following their return to the Premier League.

He said: “I can better answer that when we know what the squad will end up looking like. For sure Tom’s a good young player who has a future in front of him. It’s our jobs as managers to put the best team out to win games, but it’s also to make sure we put the right programmes on for the younger players. We will do that with Tom. What that looks like at the moment I don’t know, but he’s very much part of today’s work. Until things change, that’s how it will be. But I’m probably better to answer that one closer to the end of the window.”

Various reports had suggested that Sheffield United were prepared to make a cash bid of up to £7million for Cannon, while a loan-to-buy deal has also been mooted.

When asked about reported interest on Monday, as the Blades prepare to face Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, Wilder played it straight.

“There are a few players on our radar. I’m doing a Geoffrey Boycott again, playing with a straight bat. I don't think a lot of the younger generation will know who that is, but I do,” he said. “Theres no Geoffrey Boycott or Chris Tavaré now, with the way England play! But there are a lot of players on our radar. I did believe, and still do, that there'll be a lot of business up and down the country until the deadline. Especially with clubs in the Premier League settling down their own squads and nail the 25. So some will become available. We have to be ready, and hopefully we are.”