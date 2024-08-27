Sportimage

Sheffield United’s defenders are in demand as the summer transfer deadline closes in

Celtic have reportedly made a bid for Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty with just a few days of the transfer window remaining.

The Daily Record are reporting that the Hoops are to use some of the cash pulled in, following the sale of Matt O’Riley to Brighton, to strengthen their defence and have earmarked Trusty as their main man.

A bid of £5million has been placed, according to the report, around the same figure that United paid Arsenal to bring the USA international to Bramall Lane last summer.

United aren’t overly stacked in the central defensive department with Anel Ahmedhodzic also a transfer target. Jack Robinson missed Saturday’s draw with Norwich through injury but is expected to return for the weekend clash with Watford, while Ahmedhodzic is ill. Trusty and Harry Souttar started at the back at Carrow Road. It is understood that a bid for Ahmedhodzic has also been placed this summer and selling either defender would mean a replacement would have to be found quickly.

The Star reported on Monday that a bid for Gus Hamer from Leeds United had been batted away and manager Chris Wilder is expecting a busy final few days of the transfer window. Though he is hoping for incomings rather than outgoings the Blades boss is expecting interest in his players.

“I've been honest and upfront and realistic, all at the same time, regarding us as a club,” he said. “If bids do come for players, they have to be considered and I don't know what to expect over the next four or five days.

“There have been a couple of bids for players; one was pretty close and another was a million miles off. If and when decisions on players get made by the board then I'll get notified and we have to have a plan and be ready. It's a bit of me looking into the future and trying to see who potentially might go.”