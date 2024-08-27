Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder opens up on Oliver Arblaster transfer speculation after summer links with move away from boyhood club

It may seem like a perverse position to take, given his desperation to keep hold of his prized asset this summer, but Chris Wilder is delighted that Oliver Arblaster is attracting transfer interest this summer - because it shows Sheffield United are doing something right. The 20-year-old is a young man in demand, with Brentford amongst the Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.

With the midfielder under contract until 2028 and a key part of their plans, it would take an astronomical offer to tempt United to do business - but that isn’t calming the levels of anxiety amongst Unitedites ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. His teammate Gus Hamer is also a target elsewhere, with Leeds seeing a £13m offer rejected recently, while Anel Ahmedhodzic may still leave before the weekend.

Arblaster’s stock only grew after his second goal of the season on Saturday, away at Norwich, and Wilder admitted: "I'm delighted in a way - I don't why I'm saying this! - that there's interest in our players because they're good players and they're playing well. Hopefully they'll keep playing well.

"Internally they're very driven. For example, Blaster doesn't speak like a young lad in his first full year, really. We're delighted in terms of how he is and how he conducts himself. As a club if you've got a lot of players playing well and attracting interest, they're doing well, we're doing well as coaches. If he keeps playing well, who knows? It's a long way off.

It’s music to the ears - not just mine, as Sheffield United manager and a Sheffield United supporter, but all our punters as well - that he wants to stay and he sees his immediate future with Sheffield United. We want to be at the top level and if we get there, Blaster's going to be key to that.”

Arblaster admitted after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Carrow Road that he is happy at his boyhood club and is not listening to the outside noise regarding his future - unlike other players, who have been unsettled already this summer and forced United to do business rather than be left with an unhappy player who wants to be elsewhere.

"The good thing about Blaster is his personality,” Wilder added. “He's strong in his personality. He won't get driven by an agent like it sometimes does, unfortunately. I like/love his attitude, that he understands the game and the future.

"Where he wants to be is a top Premier League player but how he gets there ... there are all different ways. There has to be ambition from anybody, in whatever you’re trying to do, but you have to take ownership of your career and not let somebody else dictate that. And I don't believe he’s the type of person who will.

“I know his agent and he’s a good agent. He will be advising him but he won't be dictating to him and to his family. We can't sit here and say that he'll play 500 league games for Sheffield United. We can't nail that down.

“He’ll find his way to where he can play and I think we all understand that, if he continues on the trajectory he is on, then he’s going to get there, sooner or later. If his way is with us, for the short, medium and even longer-term, that's great But nobody has that crystal ball.”