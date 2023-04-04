News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United man’s promotion warning to Middlesbrough, Luton ahead of “massive” weekend

Sheffield United are “in a good place” ahead of a seismic end of what they hope will be a promotion season, defender George Baldock has insisted, after warning the Blades’ rivals that they will get “better and better” from here on in.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST

The Blades go into the Easter double-header against Wigan Athletic and champions-elect Burnley six points clear of promotion rivals Middlesbrough and Luton Town in the table, with a game in hand on both as well.

United’s weekend victory at Norwich City, coupled with Boro’s shock defeat away at relegation-battling Huddersfield Town, saw them consolidate second place and continue their positive momentum, after a recent run of four defeats in six league games had fans nervously looking over their shoulders.

United expect Michael Carrick’s Boro to bounce back from the disappointment at Huddersfield and continue their remarkable form under the former Manchester United midfielder, while Luton made a huge statement of their own promotion ambitions after beating Watford to move level on points with Boro.

“I've spoken before, when we’ve lost and they've won and won and won,” Baldock said, “and they're never going to lose again and we're never going to win another game. There's twists and turns.

“We're delighted with the position we're in. We're in a good place within ourselves and that's the most important thing. We take each game as it comes, and when we're at our best, and we're aggressive and front-foot, we have star quality players in this division and even higher.

George Baldock and Sander Berge of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates/SportimageGeorge Baldock and Sander Berge of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates/Sportimage
“So I'm sure we'll get better and better. But we've been written off and then told we're getting promoted. We’re just taking it game by game.”

Baldock, a member of the last United side to be promoted to the Premier League back in 2019, will have memories of the Easter weekend that season, when rivals Leeds lost to Wigan at home and at Brentford – handing United all the momentum they needed to seal automatic promotion.

“We’ve got two massive games in quick succession and a lot can change,” Baldock said. “We need to make sure we're at it, the boys need to recover properly which I'm sure they will and we go again. We get better and better and better and better, and keep the momentum going.”

