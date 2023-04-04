Blades reminded of promotion formula ahead of huge double-header over Easter

Sheffield United’s performance against Norwich City was the template for the rest of their promotion push and beyond, defender George Baldock has insisted, ahead of a potentially-povotal Easter double-header of games.

United host Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane before travelling to champions-elect Burnley on Easter Monday, and could extend their current six-point lead over Middlesbrough and Luton Town if either of their rivals drop any points in their own games.

United were full value for victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Norwich, who were restricted to one real shot on target throughout the whole 90 minutes - a late effort from Marquinhos which Wes Foderingham saved comfortably.

The Blades, in contrast, hit the woodwork three times as James McAtee’s sixth goal of the season sealed victory and Baldock described the performance as “really good, resolute, aggressive, front-foot; just like us.”

“That’s just the way we want to play and the way Hecky teaches us how to play,” the Greek international added. “We made a good team play not so great and limited them in term of chances. So we’re really pleased.

“When we’re at our best, I think we’re a match for anyone and we’ve gone back to basics. Been resolute and aggressive, which I think is a massive part of games in this division. Being aggressive and front-foot, not letting good players play.

“Because if you do, you will get hurt. Whether it’s from a set play or a bit of magic. You’ve got to be aggressive in everything you do and I think we’ve been that. In training and recently in games as well. And results have been positive as a result.”

Baldock is perhaps the perfect embodiment of the front-foot United approach, becoming embroiled in a flashpoint with Max Aarons and Co. which did nothing to dispel his ‘Furious George’ reputation.

