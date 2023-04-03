News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
1 hour ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
2 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
2 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Neil Warnock reveals Middlesbrough promotion hope in warning to Sheffield United

Blades fans sang his name on Saturday - but Warnock sends warning to former club

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 18:28 BST

Neil Warnock, the former Sheffield United manager, admitted he wants another of his old clubs in Middlesbrough to win promotion to the Premier League this season - after firing something of a warning to the second-placed Blades.

Warnock did his boyhood club a huge favour at the weekend as his Huddersfield Town side came from a goal behind at half-time to beat third-placed Boro 4-2 at home. That result, coupled with United winning 1-0 away at Norwich, sent Paul Heckingbottom’s men six points clear of Boro and led to Blades fans chanting Warnock’s name in the away end at Carrow Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rival boss backs Blades to see off Luton, Boro promotion challenges

Most Popular

Some may reassess their belief about Warnock’s loyalties after a thinly-veiled warning to United in which he said: “I want them to go up now that Michael is here. He’s done absolutely fabulous by putting his arm around them.

“I told him we’ve still got Sheffield United to play.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ramsdale helps reach target for ex-United teammate’s career-saving op

That game, at a potentially-pivotal point of the season, is United’s penultimate clash of the season - by which time Town may still be in with a shot of sealing their own Championship status.

Warnock claimed the Boro result - on the back of another unlikely victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Millwall - was “probably as good a result as I’ve had in my career”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He slammed the 5/1 odds for a home win before kick-off as an “insult”, adding: “I have never been 5-1 in my life at home.

How United’s agent fees spend compares to rest of Championship

“Middlesbrough will not have a tougher game than that this year. At half-time there were two ways we could go - we could lie down and lose four, like we did against Coventry, or we could stop crying and get on with it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We had to get on the front foot and have a go at them. I thought the crowd was brilliant. They probably couldn’t believe it after the first half.

Ndiaye makes another huge United statement as Blades march on

“But the goal lifted them and I haven’t heard an atmosphere like that since I was here first time. I said to the lads, in a few weeks when I am fishing I will think back how proud I was. Everyone gave me everything they had.

“It’s probably as good a result as I’ve had in my whole career that today. In the circumstances, with the squad I’ve got, the opponents, I think that’s as good a performance and result as I’ve ever had.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Would-be Blades owner Mmobuosi breaks silence as takeover rumbles on

Neil WarnockMiddlesbrough