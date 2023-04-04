News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
4 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
10 minutes ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
52 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
3 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Data experts predict Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield finishing positions after weekend results

Another weekend, another potentially huge swing in the race for the Premier League.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST

Sheffield United's victory away at Norwich City, coupled with Middlesbrough’s defeat at Huddersfield, has sent Paul Heckingbottom’s men back six points clear of Boro in second place – with Luton moving level with Boro on points as their own impressive season continues.

United can put real pressure on the chasing pack with positive results over the tough Easter period, but could even find themselves sucked back in if things go the other way.

At the other end of the table Huddersfield gave their survival hopes a real shot in the arm by beating Millwall and Boro of late, with Neil Warnock hoping to repeat his previous tricks and keep his former club in the second-tier.

The data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish – with the change in each side’s fortunes from the previous gameweek also indicated, if applicable. But will it play out that way?

Burnley look to have the Championship trophy sewn up - but a host of clubs are fighting for the chance to join them in the Premier League

1. Race for the Premier League

Burnley look to have the Championship trophy sewn up - but a host of clubs are fighting for the chance to join them in the Premier League Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
42 points. Relegation chances: 85%. Last gameweek chances: 75%

2. 24th Blackpool (relegated)

42 points. Relegation chances: 85%. Last gameweek chances: 75% Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
44 points. Relegation chances: 77%. Last gameweek chances: 83%

3. 23rd Wigan Athletic (relegated)

44 points. Relegation chances: 77%. Last gameweek chances: 83% Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
46 points. Relegation chances: 53%. Last gameweek chances: 77%

4. 22nd Huddersfield Town (relegated)

46 points. Relegation chances: 53%. Last gameweek chances: 77% Photo: Andrew Redington

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Data expertsMiddlesbroughHuddersfieldPremier LeagueNeil WarnockNorwich CityPaul HeckingbottomBoroLuton