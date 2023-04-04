Another weekend, another potentially huge swing in the race for the Premier League.

Sheffield United's victory away at Norwich City, coupled with Middlesbrough’s defeat at Huddersfield, has sent Paul Heckingbottom’s men back six points clear of Boro in second place – with Luton moving level with Boro on points as their own impressive season continues.

United can put real pressure on the chasing pack with positive results over the tough Easter period, but could even find themselves sucked back in if things go the other way.

At the other end of the table Huddersfield gave their survival hopes a real shot in the arm by beating Millwall and Boro of late, with Neil Warnock hoping to repeat his previous tricks and keep his former club in the second-tier.

The data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish – with the change in each side’s fortunes from the previous gameweek also indicated, if applicable. But will it play out that way?

1 . Race for the Premier League Burnley look to have the Championship trophy sewn up - but a host of clubs are fighting for the chance to join them in the Premier League Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . 24th Blackpool (relegated) 42 points. Relegation chances: 85%. Last gameweek chances: 75% Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3 . 23rd Wigan Athletic (relegated) 44 points. Relegation chances: 77%. Last gameweek chances: 83% Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

4 . 22nd Huddersfield Town (relegated) 46 points. Relegation chances: 53%. Last gameweek chances: 77% Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales