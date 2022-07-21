The defender was substituted after receiving a knock during Tuesday’s game at Mansfield Town, which also saw Kyron Gordon removed from the field of play as a precautionary measure.

Although Gordon is expected to feature against either Barnsley or Burton Albion, who host United at the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow, coaching staff are considering leaving Baldock out of their plans in order to ensure he is available for August 1st’s assignment in Hertfordshire.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quashing fears that Baldock’s participation there could be in doubt, manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “George, we’ll have a look at because his is fresh. Ky just clashed heads. George was after a tackle.”

Despite being named on the team sheet, centre-half Chris Basham sat out the defeat to Mansfield after reportedly complaining of discomfort in a hamstring during last weekend’s loss at Scunthorpe. Like Baldock, he will be monitored at the Randox Health Academy this morning. But Heckingbottom believes he could play some part against either Albion or Barnsley - where United travel on Saturday.

“We should all be back fit and ready,” he said, despite confirming goalkeeper Adam Davies will be out of action until September as he undergoes treatment for a ligament issue. “That’s the way I see it, but there’s no point in taking any risks at this stage. That’s something we won’t be doing.”

Sheffield United will not take a risk with George Baldock: Simon Bellis / Sportimage