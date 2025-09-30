Sheffield United man raises valid referee question after bizarre performance increases frustration v Southampton

Alan Knill, the Sheffield United assistant manager, questioned the decision to select referee Adam Herczeg to take charge of this evening’s clash with Southampton after the official’s baffling performance sparked major frustration at Bramall Lane. The Blades lost their fourth successive home game this season, equalling an unwanted record stretching back more than 70 years.

Things looked to be on the up when Tyrese Campbell gave the Blades a first-half lead, before two goals from the impressive Ross Stewart turned the game on its head in the second. But that was only half the story of a chaotic evening in South Yorkshire.

Herczeg incensed Unitedites with some bizarre decision making, including penalising Ben Mee for a superb tackle in the first half and failing to even give a foul in the second when Chieo Ogbene was blatantly barged in the back by Joshua Quarshie.

Herczeg’s decision to chalk off a 90th-minute equaliser from Sydie Peck was questionable too, with a comical moment coming when he marched out eight paces instead of 10 for a late Blades free-kick. But it was no laughing matter for United as they remained rooted bottom to the Championship table.

Earlier, Herczeg had also sent off Blades chief Chris Wilder after a bizarre half-time incident when he booted a stray ball in frustration, inadvertedly sending it into the crowd. He rushed to the fans involved to apologise instantly but when he returned to the field of play, Herczeg - and his red card - were lying in wait.

That led to his assistant Knill taking post-match media duties, with the referee’s performance a big talking point. “I didn’t have a view [of Wilder’s red card],” he admitted. “I was already in. Chris came in and went: ‘I’ve been sent off.’

“It was just frustration really. He's obviously not meant to kick it into the stand. He's obviously meant to put it in the dugout or against one of the advertising boards but he's obviously leant back and put it in the stand. He was the first to apologise to wherever it went and even now, he's not pleased about it.”

On the foul on Ogbene, as the on-loan Ipswich man was racing clear on goal and which could have warranted further punishment for Quarshie if it was given, Knill added: “We just said, when the whole stadium goes up, and even their bench says it’s a foul, it’s pretty blatant.

“But unfortunately the ones that make the rules and decide didn't see it that way. So yes, it was disappointing. For the corner, there's hardly any contact; Tom Cannon around the goalkeeper. I think he misses it. I think he goes for the ball and misses it, and obviously Sydie heads it in.

“So yes, we're disappointed with some of the decisions. Can someone tell me about the one where he does the wall? Where everybody counts eight steps and he doesn't move the wall. Everybody was amazed.

“I'll be honest, I'm the last person who criticises referees. But I have to say that, when everybody sees something that is so blatant but they don't, then obviously it's a cause for frustration. But it is what it is.

“I'm going to say as well that this was a big game tonight. I didn't think that he had the experience to manage this game tonight. I thought it was too big a game for him. Even though it's not a top-of-the-table game, it's two really big clubs in this division. I think there could have been better and he maybe could have had more help maybe.”

Knill confirmed that neither he nor Wilder had spoken to Herczeg - whose last game came at the weekend in League Two, a goalless draw between Tranmere Rovers and Cambridge United - after the game.