Watch Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder's bizarre red card incident after fan incident v Southampton

Chris Wilder was shown a bizarre red card at half-time as Sheffield United’s clash with Southampton exploded into life towards the end of the first half this evening. The Blades led 1-0 at the break thanks to Tyrese Campbell’s earlier opener.

But tensions were raised near the break when the Saints were awarded a penalty, Michael Cooper adjudged to have fouled Ross Stewart with just minutes remaining of the first half. But Adam Armstrong stepped up and blazed the penalty halfway up the Kop.

Referee Adam Herczeg had already incensed Unitedites with a nonsensical decision to penalise Ben Mee for a superb first-half challenge, booking Campbell in the aftermath for his protests. But he then showed Wilder red after the strange incident which saw him kick a stray ball in frustration as he walked off the pitch.

The ball flew into the stands behind the dugout, followed by Wilder who apologised to a supporter and made his way back onto the perimeter and towards the tunnel. But waiting for him was Herczeg with a red card, leaving Wilder visibly bemused.

The Blades boss was forced to watch the remainder of the game from the stands, and it remains to be seen if further action comes his way after the referee submits his report.