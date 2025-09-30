Returning key man offers Sheffield United hope on evening of immense frustration v Southampton - player ratings

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder saw red at half-time, both figuratively and literally, as his Blades side let slip a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 at home to Southampton tonight. The Blades boss was dismissed at the break after booting a stray ball in frustration, inadvertetly sending it into the home stands.

Wilder rushed to the fans concerned to apologise and smooth things over but on his return to the pitch was shown a red card by referee Adam Herczeg, who incensed Unitedites with some of his terrible decision-making all evening and was deservedly jeered off at the full-time whistle.

Earlier Tyrese Campbell had given United the lead with a superb individual goal and finish before Adam Armstrong missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time. But the Saints hit back in the second half, with the excellent Ross Stewart equalising after a header hit the bar and then scoring the winner with a fabulous finish from 25 yards out.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on an eventful evening at Bramall Lane...

Michael Cooper 5

One of the United No.1’s strengths is his abilities with the ball at his feet but he had an early let-off here as he took a second or two too long after a backpass and tried to dribble past Stewart - the Saints striker read what was going to happen and got a touch, but Cooper reacted just in time to dive on the loose ball before things got really embarassing.

But he was back at his best not long after with a super save down to his right after Stewart had got the better of McGuinness and flicked a cross goalwards - it was heading towards Cooper’s bottom right corner, and quickly, before he got down acrobatically and palmed it away to safety.

He made another smart save in first-half injury time to hold Stewart’s header, and had the presence of mind to stop his slide before he carried the ball over his own goalline, and was penalised for bringing down Stewart as he pulled away his hands to avoid contact with the Saints man, but his momentum carried into him.

Cooper was left pounding the turf in frustration after getting a touch on Stewart’s equaliser but not being able to divert it wide of goal, but he had little to no chance with his second, smashed in from 25 yards past Cooper’s despairing dive.

He diverted from his normal unflappable demeanour soon after when he couldn’t keep in Mee’s backpass and castigated his poor control by smashing the ball against the advertising hoardings on an eventful night personally

Chieo Ogbene 5

Kept his place at right wing-back after setting up O’Hare’s goal at Oxford on Saturday and had similar chances to stretch his legs and get behind the Saints defence, but he turned a lot of them down and elected to play safe.

When he did look like getting away and troubling McCarthy’s goal in the second half, from Peck’s clever pass over the top, he was brought down by the most blatant of shoves in the back from Quarshie but somehow neither ref Herczeg or his assistant felt it was worthy of punishment, much to the bemusement of the United crowd.

That was his final act as he was replaced by Seriki with eight minutes of normal time to go

Japhet Tanganga 6

Caught out of position somewhat as a long ball over the top down United’s right channel set Stewart free and led to the Saints being awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, although much to United’s relief Armstrong couldn’t hit the target.

Not long earlier the United skipper made a huge block to prevent the Saints striker’s effort from testing Cooper and was booked for trying to put off Armstrong just before his penalty - and judging by what followed, the Southampton striker blasting his effort halfway up the Kop, you could argue it may have worked

Mark McGuinness 5

I’ve been a big advocate of McGuinness’s in recent weeks in these ratings, with the former Luton man making a real impression since coming to Bramall Lane, but he was given a tough time by the lively Stewart this evening and could not assert his usual dominance on the burly former Sunderland man

Ben Mee 6

Comically penalised by ref Herczeg for a superb challenge on Jander that got all of the ball, with Campbell seeing yellow for good measure as he raced up to the referee to protest the ridiculous decision. It was the type of challenge every football fan wants to see and if that is worthy of a free-kick then we might as well all pack up and go home.

The veteran put in another solid display down the left before being replaced with eight minutes to go by Ings as the Blades changed shape and threw caution to the wind in a bid to get back into the game

Harrison Burrows 5

Had a tough task defensively against the very lively Tom Fellows down the Southampton right and in fairness to Burrows he stood up to that well. But he couldn’t have the attacking impact that he or United would have hoped for

Sydie Peck 7

A typically tenacious display from Peck at the base of United’s midfield but there were some nice moments on the ball too, always being available to receive possession and try to keep United moving and fashioning a first-half break with a lovely flick.

He sent Ogbene clear on goal with a lovely ball over the top which deserved more, and was close to jumping into the Kop to celebrate what would have been his first United goal after heading home from a corner before the joy was cut short by another blast on that man Herczeg’s whistle

Tom Davies 7.5

Made his first start of the season after his injury recovery, when many suspected that he would be involved from the bench, and wasted no time making his presence felt as he left one on former Wednesday loanee Shea Charles in midfield early on.

From then on there were moments when he showed his class, just appearing to have a few seconds more time than anyone else on the pitch and never panicked when under pressure as he got out of trouble so easily with a drop of the shoulder or a shift in body movement.

But there were inevitable signs of ring-rust as well and Stewart was able to get away from both him and McGuinness before unleashing a superb effort from 25 yards that gave Cooper no chance. The standing ovation he got when he made way for Matos, though, was well-earned and both he and United will hope this is just the beginning

Callum O’Hare 6

Had a great chance to double United’s lead minutes into the second half when his clever run was picked out by Hamer’s inch-perfect free-kick, but he elected to absolutely smash the ball goalwards and the advancing McCarthy, in fairness, did brilliantly to make himself big and block.

Later on he picked out Campbell in space in the Saints box and looking for all the world like he would restore United’s advantage, but on his weaker foot this time he hit his shot wide of goal

Gus Hamer 5

A frustrating afternoon for United’s key man as he couldn’t establish his usual dominance on the game, save for a few nice moments including setting up O’Hare with a clever quick free-kick. A late decision to shoot from about 35 yards out, rather than recycle the ball, perhaps summed up his frustration

Tyrese Campbell 7

Cut a frustrated figure after spending the first 25 minutes or so on the fringes of the game and when he did get a chance to have a go at goal, following O’Hare’s pass, he was crowded out and the effort was blocked.

But when his next moment came he took it, and how. A great bit of skill saw him send Quarshie to Man Fridays chippy on Shoreham Street and then the finish was even better, curling an effort into the far top corner from a truly narrow angle.

He could have added to his tally after good work from O’Hare but skewed his shot wide and by the time he made way for Cannon he’d had 17 touches of the ball - the fewest of any United player and 10 fewer than goalkeeper Cooper

Subs: Tom Cannon

Came on for Campbell but couldn’t really get in the game. Also used: Matos, Seriki, McCallum, Ings