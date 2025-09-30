Tom Davies’ Sheffield United future addressed as Chris Wilder Blades boosted by “massive asset” return

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder hopes that Tom Davies’ medium-term future remains at Sheffield United as the former Everton midfielder prepares to make his long-awaited return from injury this week. The 27-year-old has not played this term after a pre-season fitness issue, but is seen as a key part of Wilder’s United set-up.

He will be involved in tonight’s home clash with Southampton, most likely from the bench, as United look to treat him sensibly with the potential for more minutes at Hull City this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davies’ return will offer some much-needed experience to United’s youthful engine room, but Wilder and his coaching staff have also identified his ability as an important weapon as the Blades look to build on Saturday’s victory at Oxford United and turn their season around.

We're light on experience if you look in that midfield now, with Alex and Soumare and Sydie.

The former England U21 international’s time at Bramall Lane has been hampered severely by injuries, since he arrived in 2023 after turning down the opportunity to extend his time at his boyhood club. After missing that summer’s pre-season, injury disrupted his next two but he is back on the grass with United and will be relishing the chance to get his United career up and running.

“Yeah, I've said it consistently and I said it about Rhian [Brewster] last season,” said boss Wilder. “They don't want to be injured. Professional footballers don't want to be lying on a treatment table, out of the changing room and coming in early in every day and leaving later than others.

“They want to be out there amongst it, getting involved, getting involved in everything that there is to be when you're a professional footballer. So getting Tom back is huge and it’s just about keeping him fit now. Hopefully he can have a run again because he's going to be an influential member of the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Davies’ Sheffield United future addressed as Chris Wilder Blades boosted by “massive asset” return

Davies’ first priority will be getting that feel of grass under his feet but there is also uncertainty about his future, with the three-year deal he penned during Paul Heckingbottom’s tenure in charge at Bramall Lane set to expire next summer.

Asked about Davies’ future, Wilder replied: “Well, there's always a chance to impress. On his CV, he's got an impressive CV ... but the boy, in his head, wants to play football. I know there's been a shout, and there always is a shout when players are coming into the last six months of the season or their contract, that all of a sudden they raise their standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But for me, Tom just wants to get back playing and get a consistent run. Hopefully his medium-term future's here, because he's a great character, a good pro and a really good player. Tom Davies, at his best, is a massive asset to us.”

His return will also ease the pressure on United’s young midfield, currently consisting of 21-year-old Sydie Peck, Djibril Soumare, 22, and the former Chelsea youngster Alex Matos, 20. Oliver Arblaster, 21, is on the recovery trail after an ACL injury while injured Jamie Shackleton is an old head in the midfield crop at 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're light on experience if you look in that midfield now, with Alex and Soumare and Sydie,” Wilder added. “A lot has been put on Sydie this season as well, especially in terms of the position he played and how exposed he got. He has to accept the little bit of criticism that may have come his way as well.

“I think a lot of people, when they're watching the game, can feel a little bit sorry for him, a little bit of sympathy for him in terms of the position he got put in. So we'll do our best to help him. He's still a young player.

“He's in his second full season as a player, but he has to take on board what we're trying to do from a positional point of view as well and get him back to where his standards were last season. Which were incredibly high.”