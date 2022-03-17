Sheffield United man hits out at "embarassing" and "terrible" ref decisions in Blackpool stalemate

The Blades saw two goals ruled out for offside, with Sander Berge’s first-half header chalked off before Ollie Norwood’s second-half strike suffered the same fate.

Norwood’s shot took a touch off Robinson’s back before going in, and a late offside flag cut the celebrations short. The defender was quite obviously onside when Norwood’s shot left his boot and boss Paul Heckingbottom was left fuming with the officials’ decision-making after his side dropped to ninth in the Championship table.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Terrible decisions from the referee,” Robinson said.

“Two goals, both onside. I honestly don’t know what they’ve seen to make the decisions. They were poor all night, and they’ve cost us at the end of the day.

“It was a scrappy game but the two goals we had … they’ve cost us three points tonight, the officials.”

On the second “goal”, Robinson added: “It got a touch off my back, and I was two yards onside in front of their defender.

Ollie Norwood thought he had put Sheffield United ahead against Blackpool: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“When you ask the referee who it came off they don’t know, because they can’t tell you. It’s embarrassing, honestly.

“When it’s big decisions and you’ve got points at stake and teams going for play offs you have to get these decisions right and they haven’t done that.