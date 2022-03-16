Sheffield United manager fuming over two disallowed goals in Blackpool stalemate

The Blades kicked off in seventh after Middlesbrough’s win at Birmingham last night, and dropped to ninth after Nottingham Forest’s win over fellow play-off hopefuls QPR.

But it could have been a different story had either of United’s two disallowed goals been allowed to stand. First, Sander Berge converted in the first half but was flagged offside, before a flag in the second half cancelled out Ollie Norwood’s effort.

“Sander is onside in the first half and for the second, we’ve just watched it back and there’s not one of our players between the ball and the goalkeeper,” Heckingbottom said.

“There’s maybe two Blackpool players. So if the goalkeeper can’t see, that’s because of them. Not because of any of our players.

“There’s so many games when you’re desperate for a linesman to make a decision and tonight, there’s two he didn’t need to get involved with.

“We deserved three points, we earned three points and had them taken away from us.”

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp reacts after missing a chance against Blackpool: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Blackpool did hit the bar in the first half through the impressive Josh Bowler, who also had a second-half effort flash narrowly wide of Wes Foderingham’s goal.

“Neil’s got them going,” Heckingbottom added of Neil Critchley’s side.

“We knew it was going to be tough.