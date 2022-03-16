John Egan of Sheffield United questions the offside goal decision with referee Geoff Eltringham against Blackpool: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sheffield United player ratings v Blackpool - Egan much better as Blades miss chance to go back above Middlesbrough

Sheffield United missed the chance to go back above Middlesbrough and into the Championship play-offs as they drew 0-0 at Blackpool this evening.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:07 pm

The Blades thought they had broken the deadlock when Ollie Norwood’s second half strike hit the back of the net. But the celebrations were cut short by a late flag for offside, and United couldn’t find another way past Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw.

Blackpool hit the crossbar in the first half through Josh Bowler, who also dragged a second-half shot just wide of the Blades goal in a good second-half display.

Here’s how we rated the Blades players at Bloomfield Road…

1. Wes Foderingham 6

Will have been glad of a much more comfortable evening after his one-man defiance at Coventry. Pulled off a good diving block early in the second half and didn't have much else to do

2. Ben Osborn 6

Plenty of endeavour as always down the right hand side as he did another good job of filling in in an unfamiliar position.

3. Kyron Gordon 6

Much more composed than he was against Coventry on Saturday, dealing well with Blackpool's threats - both in the air and on the ground. Looked to get forward in support of attacks too

4. John Egan 7

Another much improved from the Coventry horror show, Egan coped well with a difficult physical threat of Madine and also used the ball well, with a good couple of raking passes setting United on the attack

