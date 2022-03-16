Sheffield United player ratings v Blackpool - Egan much better as Blades miss chance to go back above Middlesbrough

The Blades thought they had broken the deadlock when Ollie Norwood’s second half strike hit the back of the net. But the celebrations were cut short by a late flag for offside, and United couldn’t find another way past Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw.
Blackpool hit the crossbar in the first half through Josh Bowler, who also dragged a second-half shot just wide of the Blades goal in a good second-half display.
Here’s how we rated the Blades players at Bloomfield Road…
