Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are busy preparing for the new season.

Both clubs are in Portugal right now for some warm weather training and pre-season friendlies.

The Blades’ latest signing was defender Anel Ahmedhodžić from Malmo and they are expected to complete more over the new couple of weeks. The Bosnia and Herzegovina International will give Paul Heckingbottom’s side more competition and depth in defence.

Wednesday, on the other hand, have most recently acquired centre-back Akin Famewo from Norwich City and full-back Reece James from Blackpool on loan.

Here is a look at all the latest news regarding the two Sheffield clubs today...

Lowe going nowhere

Sheffield United defender Max Lowe is staying at Bramall Lane this summer, according to his manager.

The left-back spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and was part of their squad promoted to the Premier League.

Heckingbottom said, as per The Star:

“He is staying. There was a bid for Lowey. A ridiculously low bid. A lot less than what we paid for him.

“We like the lad, he’s gone out on loan and done really well in this league and helped a team get promoted out of this league. That’s exactly what we want.”

Goalkeeper leaves on loan

Goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst has joined Scunthorpe United on loan.

The young stopper, 21, has previously had spells away at Guiseley, Carlisle United and Boston United to gain experience.

He has now been given the green light to link up with the Iron on a season-long loan basis.

Sheffield Wednesday eye attacker

Switching over to Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls are ‘considering’ a swoop for Birmingham City attacker Keyandrah Simmonds.

The Star understands MK Dons and Oxford United are also monitoring his situation.

The youngster has played for Manchester City in the past.

New kit released

Wednesday have released their new kits ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Macron are the providers and the jerseys have been modelled by new signings Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith.