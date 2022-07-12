Sheffield United: Boss reveals most pleasing aspect of Lincoln City friendly wins

Fresh from their week-long training camp in Portugal, United played two 60-minute friendlies against the League One side at their Shirecliffe training base, winning the first 2-0 and the second by four clear goals.

Will Osula scored twice in the first game with Rhian Brewster adding a double in the second, with goals from Ben Osborn and Sander Berge rounding off proceedings.

But Heckingbottom revealed the work off the ball impressed him most.

"It's another good workout," the United manager said.

"We moved it on in terms of getting 60 minutes and not much of a break at half-time, and then training afterwards.

"We want to build up that exposure so the players are ready for at least 75 minutes, if not 90 in the next game.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom talks to the players during his team's pre-season training camp in Portugal -: Sheffield United FC

"The first few weeks of pre-season were all with the ball, and we saw some of that today, which we're pleased with. So we'll keep reinforcing that.

"The really pleasing bit was the mentality without the ball.

"We spoke a lot about that last season and we haven't really done much on it yet.

"But there's a real intent from the players to be that same aggressive physical team, if you like. So I'm looking forward to building on that."