What Sheffield United boss said about future of Max Lowe amid Nottingham Forest transfer links

The wing-back, who helped Nottingham Forest win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, was the subject of a couple of bids from Forest in January before Greek side Olympiacos - owned by Evangelos Marinakis, who is also in charge of Forest - had a "poor" bid rejected this summer.

Lowe, who joined United in a bargain double deal from Derby County alongside Jayden Bogle, returned to Bramall Lane and has impressed coaching staff with both his attitude and application so far in pre-season, appearing in both the Blades' warm-up matches so far.

"He is staying," Heckingbottom said of Lowe.

"There was a bid for Lowey. A ridiculously low bid. A lot less than what we paid for him.

"We like the lad, he’s gone out on loan and done really well in this league and helped a team get promoted out of this league. That’s exactly what we want.

"He's come back really fit, he's done everything we've asked of him. He recovered from injury and is chomping at the bit, you can see that.

Max Lowe in action for Sheffield United against Casa Pia on Friday night (Sheffield United)

"So we're really pleased with where he is and our conversations with Max have been about that. The only person who usually suffers if there's any arguing or controversy over futures is the player.