The 21-year-old has been on the club’s radar in the past as Garry Monk mulled over a move for the City youngster however he ended up signing for Birmingham City instead during what was a difficult period for the Owls.

Now, with Darren Moore building his side for the upcoming League One campaign, The Star has been informed that the young Blues attacker could once more be a potential option.

It’s thought that Moore is keen to try and bring down the average age of his side by injecting some youth into the team following a number of experienced signings, and Simmonds may well fit the bill.

The Star understands that the forward may well be available without a transfer fee as such despite having a year left on his current deal, and indications are that MK Dons and Oxford United are also monitoring his situation.

Wednesday have previously been able to sign contracted players for free under Moore, with George Byers and Lee Gregory two examples.

Simmonds, an England youth international at under-18 level, came through the Manchester City youth ranks alongside Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and would no doubt jump at the chance to team up with him once again at Hillsborough.