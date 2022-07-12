Defender Jordan Storey, who was something of a key man for Darren Moore’s side in an impressive second half of the campaign last time out, played 19 League One matches having been pushed out on loan from Preston North End by former Owls forward and manager at Deepdale Ryan Lowe.

Storey said he enjoyed his time at Wednesday and that he hoped the Owls can achieve promotion this season.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Storey has reflected on his loan stint at S6. Pic: Steve Ellis.

But he admitted his initial reaction to being sent out on a temporary basis was not wholly positive and that he was surprised by the decision.

“It was a bit of a surprise at first but it's football, you've just got to get on with it,” the 24-year-old told our sister paper the Lancashire Evening Post. “Things can change in short circumstances.

“As much as I didn't want to go out on loan it was something that I just accepted and got on with really.

“It was a great club, I really enjoyed it out there, the fans, the coaches and the players, I have nothing but good things to say about them.

“I was grateful for the opportunity out there and I learned a lot from it. It gave me the added desire to go there, do well and try and get myself back into this team.

“I'm just going to give it my best shot and hope I can do enough to cement my place there. I'm just going to take it step by step.”

Continuing on his short but sweet time at Wednesday, Storey paid tribute to the club: “It was a good test and just about playing games.

“I knew it was a big club and when you're there you probably don't realise just how big it is - to be getting 22,000 for League One games is mental. Them and Sunderland were a cut above every other team in that regard.