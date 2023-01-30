News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United make transfer decision on midfielder ahead of Sander Berge deadline day worry

Sheffield United have recalled midfielder Sydie Peck from his loan spell at Oldham Athletic.

By Danny Hall
3 minutes ago

The decision, which comes amid speculation over the future of star midfielder Sander Berge ahead of a possible exit on deadline day, was confirmed earlier today by the Conference side, where the former Arsenal youngster has impressed since joining on an initial one-month loan deal back in November.

Peck made nine appearances for David Unsworth’s men, with the former Blade assisted by another ex-United man in John Ebbrell at Oldham.

A statement read: “Oldham Athletic can confirm that Sydie Peck has been recalled from his loan by Sheffield United.

“Sydie joined Latics on an initial one-month loan back in November, making his debut at home against Barnet.

“The 18-year-old extended his loan twice, taking him through to the start of February, but will now return to Bramall Lane having made nine appearances for David Unsworth’s side.

Sai Sachdev and Sydie Peck of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The club would like to thank Sydie for all his efforts during his time at the club, and wish him all the best in the future.”

