Sheffield United could be forced to agree to a loan-to-buy deal if they sign Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest as Sander Berge’s replacement, The Star understands.

As this newspaper reported yesterday, O’Brien has been identified as a potential replacement for the Norwegian international if he is prised away from Bramall Lane before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Berge missed United's FA Cup trip to Wrexham on Sunday as discussions between the Blades hierarchy and other clubs, thought to include Premier League side Fulham, continued over a potential transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United see the departure of Berge as the easiest way out of their financial troubles, which saw them placed under a transfer embargo earlier this month. With the takeover still rumbling on in the background, owner Prince Abdullah is apparently either unable or unwilling to meet the outstanding transfer payment due to another club, which led to the temporary EFL block on signings.

The payment needs to be made before United can trade again and if Berge goes, and that happens, O’Brien has been identified as a potential replacement. His game-time at Forest has been limited this season and he will be pushed further down the pecking order at the City Ground when Jonjo Shelvey’s move from Newcastle – another of the clubs linked with Berge – is officially confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Brien was thought to be close to a move to United’s Championship rivals West Brom, and Forest are understood to be insisting that a clause, obligating O’Brien’s next club to purchase him if they are promoted this season, be inserted into any potential deal.

Donny van de Beek of Manchester United battles for possession with Lewis O'Brien of Nottingham Forest (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

That would appear to suit United's perilous financial state, which has already seen delays to the undersoil heating beneath their new pitch at the Shirecliffe complex and scuppered Paul Heckingbottom’s hopes of signing a replacement for Reda Khadra after the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee returned to his parent club, before being dispatched to Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad