Sheffield United looking to follow England’s lead by “writing more history” ahead of Sunderland curtain-raiser

Sheffield United are hoping that another European Championship success for England Women over the weekend sparks a renewed interest in their own fortunes ahead of their Super League 2 season later this summer. Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses overcame Spain on penalties on Sunday afternoon to defend the European crown they won three years ago.

Substitute Chloe Kelly, whose extra-time winner at Wembley secured that trophy for the Lionesses back in 2022, was once again the hero in this latest final, coolly converting in the shootout against the reigning world champions following a 1-1 extra-time stalemate.

The victory sparked jubilant scenes both in Basel and back home in England, with calls for an extra bank holiday to commemorate the success and talk of honours for key England figures including Kelly, boss Wiegman and skipper Leah Williamson.

And United are hoping to ride the wave at Bramall Lane too ahead of their season kick-off at home to Sunderland on September 5 (6pm kick off). The Blades were handed a reprieve in the second tier after their rivals Blackburn Rovers withdrew due to financial constraints, having initially been relegated after winning just one of their 20 league games to finish bottom of the WSL2 table.

Bramall Lane played host to England games on their way to Euros glory in 2022 and have a good history of producing future England players, including Millie Bright, Ellie Roebuck and Bethany England.

“Now, it's United turn to write more history,” a United statement read, “as Ash Thompson's Blades return to S2 for an eighth season of Barclays Women's Super League 2 football.” Season ticket holders from 2024/25 have until this Friday, August 1, to renew for the same price, before passes go on general sale from 10am on the same day.

Those general sale tickets will be priced at £70 for adults and £40 for concessions, with home tickets available for £10 for adults and £5 for concessions on a game-by-game basis.

General sale season tickets will be priced at £70 for adults and £40 for concessions, while single match tickets for the team's opening three home games of the season will also be available to purchase from this Friday, with match tickets as ever priced at £10 for adults and £5 concessions.

Boss Thompson has added nine new faces to his squad as he plots an improvement on last season’s finish, with Amy Andrews, Charlie Devlin, Tammi George, Emma Taylor, Connie Scofield, Lauren Thomas, Jess Reavill, Alyssa Aherne and Sophie O'Rourke joining the Blades ranks.

Sian Rogers, Leanne Cowan, Abbie Lafayette, Ella Kinzett and Molly Graham have all returned from last season’s squad while Thompson’s options are boosted by youngsters Eva Butler and Tilly Bristow, who have both signed their first professional contracts at United.

“Many have gone toe to toe with some of England's Euro heroes,” United added, “with Devlin part of the first ever professional Manchester United squad in 2018, playing alongside the likes of Ella Toone and Alex Greenwood.

“Goalkeeper Rogers was part of the same Arsenal and England youth team as Leah Williamson and penalties-winning hero Chloe Kelly, while Lafayette spent the 2023/24 season playing alongside young player of the tournament Michelle Agyemang at Watford.”

The Blades have also committed to continuing their focus on fan interaction around matchdays, with players and staff spending time with supporters after games to sign autographs and pose for selfies.

“The relationship between our supporters and the players remains at the heart of everything we do,” United added. “But if you can't make it to S2 for games this season, a new broadcast deal will see every single one of our Barclays Women's Super League 2 matches streamed live on YouTube.”

The Blades have also placed renewed focus on their academy, through the professional game academy. United won the the inaugural PGA Cup in April 2024, beating Chelsea 2-0, and then added a first-ever Sheffield and Hallamshire FA County Cup to their trophy cabinet in May this year, beating Huddersfield Town 5-0 at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium.

To keep up to date with United’s women side, follow them on social media or check out their dedicated web page at www.sufc.co.uk/women.