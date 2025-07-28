Sheffield United line up top-flight side to complete pre-season schedule amid overseas trip plan, fan clarity
Sheffield United will round off their pre-season campaign with two more friendly games this coming week before the Championship campaign starts at home to Bristol City on August 9. Ruben Selles’ Blades came through their existing friendly schedule with a 100 per cent record, scoring 17 goals in their four games.
The line-up of warm-up games that Selles inherited when he succeeded Chris Wilder at the helm earlier this summer did not include a scheduled game on the final weekend before the season began for real, with the Blades keeping their options open.
A home friendly was always seen as unlikely, as the newly-relaid Bramall Lane pitch knits together ahead of the Robins clash on the opening day of the season, and a number of alternatives were discussed - including, as we revealed recently, a trip to Greece to face Panathinaikos in a tribute match to George Baldock.
But the Greek giants’ involvement in Europe scuppered those plans, while the Blades also investigated the possibility of taking on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr side in Austria before the start of the new campaign. But due to the logistics involved it was only ever a possibility, despite some premature public suggestions of a date and venue leading some Unitedites to book transport, and did not come to fruition.
Sheffield United line up Premier League opposition for pre-season test ahead of new Championship season
The Blades are likely to travel outside of the UK for a friendly match this week, The Star understands, although the game will be played behind-closed-doors and not open to supporters of either club.
They will then return to England and take part in one more warm-up match this weekend, which will also be played without fans present. A Premier League club has been lined up to provide the opposition, with Selles keen to expose his side to an increased challenge after a pretty comfortable pre-season schedule so far.
United hammered National League side York City 6-2 in their first friendly, before breezing past League One Rotherham United 5-0 at the New York Stadium. Their third-tier rivals Burton Albion proved a sterner test, United toiling to a 2-1 victory thanks to a last-gasp winner.
But normal service was resumed on Saturday at neighours Chesterfield of League Two, the Blades running out 4-1 victors as new signing Louie Barry impressed on his debut. "We are still building our way to do things in the pre-season,” Selles said after that game.
For the latest Blades news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield United newsletter
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
“Today was the time for some of them who didn't start the last game, to play 70 minutes. We want to be a team, as we showed today, that is aggressive, good in possession and vertical. And I think we saw a lot of that, especially in the first half an hour.
“Then the pitch got a little bit dry and the end of the first half was not exactly what we expected. We started the second half on top of the game and scored the fourth goal. The boys got a good amount of minutes this week and we'll take the game, analyse and move forward."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.