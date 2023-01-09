All the latest transfer news from Sheffield United and the rest of the Championship

Sheffield United enjoyed FA Cup success at the weekend as they played out a comfortable 2-0 win at Millwall. First half goals and Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle confirmed their place in the fourth round.

Sunday’s draw then revealed the Blades face a trip to Wales in the next round as they take on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham AFC at the end of the month. The National League club are certainly not to be underestimated however, after they caused an upset to knock out Championship side Coventry City on Saturday. Despite a trio of goals from Ben Sheaf, Viktor Gyokeres and Kasey Palmer on home turf, Wrexham only bettered their goal tally to take them through to the fourth round.

Here is today’s Championship transfer news...

Sheff Utd loanee ‘prefers’ Schalke move

Birmingham City and Bristol City have both suffered a blow in their pursuit of Brighton attacker Reda Khadra after it was revealed he would prefer a move to Schalke this month, according to Alan Nixon. The German is currently on loan at Sheffield United.

Khadra enjoyed a brilliant campaign on loan with Blackburn Rovers last season, netting four times and providing two assists in the Championship. However, his summer switch to Bramall Lane hasn’t been quite as much of a success as he has failed to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up. Making only four starts for the Blades, the 21-year-old’s only goal of the campaign came in their 1-0 win over Swansea City back in September.

Khadra now looks set to join a new club for the second half of the season, however it is believed he is eager to return to his home country of Germany, with Schalke said to be eager to snap him up. It would definitely be a huge challenge for Khadra to join the Bundesliga club though, with Schalke currently sat glued to the bottom of the Bundesliga with only two wins from their opening 15 matches.

Nottingham Forest ace ‘could’ join WBA

Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien could be set for a loan switch to West Brom this month, according to Alan Nixon. The midfielder has struggled to make much of an impact at the City Ground this season.

Forest were long chasing O’Brien during the summer as he continued to impress at Huddersfield Town and eventually secured a deal for him alongside Harry Toffolo, with the former believed to cost around £10 million. However, the 24-year-old has only managed eight starts under Steve Cooper and wasn’t even included in the matchday squad for their win over Southampton last week.

O’Brien clearly as a bright future and will no doubt make his mark for Forest during his career, however it is now thought that the Premier League outfit could look to reunite him with Carlos Corberan at The Hawthorns for the rest of the season to help him pick up some form. The Terriers’ academy product made 46 appearances in the Championship under Corberan last season as they reached the play-off final.

Leeds Utd prospect ‘set’ for Championship loan

Leeds United are looking to send highly-rated striker Joe Gelhardt out on loan to the Championship this month, according to Football Insider. The 20-year-old has made only one start in the Premier League this season.

Gelhardt joined the Whites on a four-year contract from Wigan Athletic in August 2020 but didn’t make his senior debut for the club until September of the following year. However, the forward looked to be an important asset to them last season as he helped them avoid relegation, netting only his second goal for United in a dramatic added-time winner over relegation rivals Norwich City in March.