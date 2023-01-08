News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: How the players helped plot FA Cup victory over Millwall

Sheffield United’s players were asked to help devise the club’s plan on how best to work with the match balls used in the FA Cup ahead of their third round tie at Millwall, manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed.

By James Shield
5 minutes ago

Speaking before the visit to south London, defender John Egan confirmed United’s squad had found the Mitre product used by the game’s governing body much lighter than the Puma version adopted by the Championship; comparing it to a “beach ball”.

United spent the week building up to their outing at The Den, which they won 2-0, training with the Mitre model and Heckingbottom told The Star: “Very often, it’s goalkeepers who get to notice the differences between balls faster than anyone else, because they spot the flight of it and how it moves through the air. The same goes for technicians who take free-kicks and set-pieces, they are really quick across things like this too as you can probably understand. So we speak to them and see what their thoughts about it are. You’d expect us to do that as they are the ones who are going to be out there using it.”

Despite the difference between the Mitre and Puma balls, Heckingbottom insisted both his squad and the one selected by his opposite number Gary Rowett quickly grasped the changes necessary to perform correctly.

“Every make of ball is a little bit different,” he said. “You get a delivery of them at the start of the week and then, what happens is, most people work with them all the way through before switching back. It’s no problem.”

Sheffield United's players helped the coaching staff prepare for the FA Cup tie at Millwall: Warren Little/Getty Images
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom on the touchline at The Den: Warren Little/Getty Images