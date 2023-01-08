Sheffield United have so far had a season to remember as they sit second in the Championship table. Promotion is already there for the taking for the Blades as they remain nine points inside the top two.

Winning an impressive 15 matches from their 26 so far, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have undeniably been one of the second tier’s best sides this season and have had a number of stars that have shone individually too. We have taken a look at the Championship Team of the Season so far based on WhoScored’s player ratings and it is no surprise to see that two players from Bramall Lane have made the cut, as well as others from Rotherham United, QPR, Burnley, Preston North End, Norwich, Swansea City and Watford.