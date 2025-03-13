Sheffield United are nine games away from an instant return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gustavo Hamer has backed himself to keep producing the goods next season if Sheffield United return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has been United’s standout player this season, with a tally of seven goals and five assists taking him clear of the rest in terms of productivity. Those numbers barely do justice to his influence on games which have often been taken by the scruff of the neck, earning the Blades vital points as they fight for automatic promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should United earn an instant return to the Premier League, then Bramall Lane chiefs will have to pump money into the playing squad with improvements needed in a number of key positions. But Hamer’s role will likely be further down the list of priorities, with the Dutchman confident he can mix it with the best.

Hamer Premier League admission

“Yeah, yeah, I think so,” Hamer told Viaplay (via Sport Witness) when asked if he believes he is capable of playing regularly in the Premier League. “I think that I can definitely handle it, personally. Because, well, we played in the Premier League last year of course, and I’ve already been able to show myself a bit in terms of scoring goals, creating chances, um, and all that, things like that. So yeah, I do think I belong in the Premier League myself.”

Hamer was one of few Blades with credit in the bank from last season’s relegation as the only player to hit double figures for goals and assists combined. The attacking midfielder also played more league minutes than anyone else at Bramall Lane and never looked like leaving over summer, despite reports of Premier League interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was even a bid from Championship promotion rivals Leeds United, who in August put £13million on the table - a figure Bramall Lane chiefs viewed as derisory. But Hamer set a perfect example of professionalism, continuing to perform to such a high standard while also putting in the kind of effort Chris Wilder demands from all of his players.

Wilder’s Hamer praise

"The way he’s handled it is perfect,” Wilder said of his talisman back in August. "I talked about Blaster (Ollie Arblaster) and the speculation, good players handle speculation and just get on with being good footballers. It didn’t happen for him (Hamer) on Saturday but we talked about it and he came roaring back (at Barnsley).

"That’s what players with speculation around them should play like. Not: 'I’ll cruise through this or I might get injured or I might not play.' Just get on with it and produce a performance. He (Hamer) showed where his head is. When people talk about head-turned and speculation, he’s handled it fantastically well.

"I thought he was quiet on Saturday (against Norwich City), but we had a chat on Monday about it, that we need him because he’s a huge player for us. We know the number and the numbers that the club who made the offer (Leeds) have brought in this summer (around £140m) and what they’ve got. Top dollar for their players. I’ll leave it there with everybody, but I thought he showed the urgency that we needed. And we didn’t show that enough."