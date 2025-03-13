The huge fine Sheffield United could face after Bristol City incident sparks FA action

Sheffield United could face a six-figure fine after being hit with their latest FA charge this season. The Blades have already been punished four times this season for breaching the FA’s rule E20, which outlines a club's responsibility to ensure its players, coaches and others associated with the club refrain from improper conduct during matches.

Their last fine was £80,000 after a half-time tunnel melee during November’s draw at Coventry City and they could be hit with another after the FA announced that the Blades have been charged following a late coming-together in Tuesday night’s draw with Bristol City.

The late flashpoint occurred after United saw four late penalty appeals turned down after Mark Sykes had levelled for the visitors in the 90th minute. After the first, when Cameron Pring bundled over United’s Harrison Burrows in the box, Blades skipper Jack Robinson became entangled with Jason Knight and saw yellow, along with Rob Dickie, after the melee that ensued.

United’s previous offences this season have seen the fine double every time, leading to the £80,000 hit for the Coventry melee. The standard fine for such a charge is £5,000 for a Championship club but their past record is taken into account, at both senior and youth level, and the maximum punishment of £50,000 doubles for every proven case.

The Blades will have the chance to plead their case in front of a disciplinary commission, with City also charged for their part in the melee. Both sides have until next Monday, March 17, to provide their responses but if the charge is proven, and the FA continue to double their fine for every breach, then they could be hit with a hefty £160,000 penalty.

The commission considered fining the Blades more than £100,000 for the Portsmouth incident but changed their mind because United admitted their guilt on that occasion. Speaking shortly after, boss Chris Wilder said: “We're getting done historically over a period of time. We addressed it with the players, we have to make sure that we toe the line and we rein it in a little bit.

“But not too much. I've gone on record, I thought the Wrexham one was a disappointing decision by everyone, to get charged. I definitely thought the Portsmouth one [was harsh]. You hold your hands up to the Watford one, there's no escaping that, then obviously the Coventry was one for everyone to see. How players act and how they want to go about their business.

“I think the level of fine was historic, more than anything, but I spoke to [chief executive] Steve Bettis about it and we can't keep racking up these fines as well. I think the discipline of the team has been very, very good. I don't want to take the fight out of the dog and we'll still be scrapping, and we're not going to get bullied by anyone.

“It is an emotional game and a competitive game. And that's what everybody wants to see. Sometimes when it does step over the line a little bit, I'd like to think that the hierarchy in the FA will maybe look at that and just be a bit sympathetic in terms of a competitive sport, an emotional sport and people want to win.”