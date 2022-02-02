Mousset joined the Serie A strugglers on loan earlier this week, after struggling to break into the starting eleven since Heckingbottom took charge two months ago.

Although he refused to say so publicly, concerns about the Frenchman’s lifestyle away from the pitch were responsible for convincing Heckingbottom and his coaching staff they can survive without the 25-year-old - despite learning Brewster suffered another serious hamstring injury against Peterborough last weekend.

Sheffield United's Lys Mousset has joined Salernitana: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Lys, he just never got a run,” said Heckingbottom, who also revealed Morgan Gibbs-White has returned to full-time training ahead of Friday’s visit to Birmingham City. “We know what he can do.

“But it was just in short spells. He didn’t cause any problems. But we wanted him to play more and he wanted to play more. So it was probably best for everyone. We hope he does well there.

“Possibly, it might be his lifestyle,” Heckingbottom added. “I’m not sure. The one we haven’t tried is a fresh start. I know he’s really excited about it. He’s looking forward to showing what he can do. It’s a loan. Nothing more.”

Mousset will link up with compatriot Franck Ribery in Campania. However, with Stefano Colantuono’s side seemingly destined for relegation back to Italy’s second tier, it seems unlikely they would be able to sign Mousset permanently unless survival is achieved.

Describing the decision to recall Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell at Burton Albion as “a no brainer” once the extent of Brewster’s injury became known, Heckingbottom also revealed Gibbs-White is closing in on a return to action after recovering from a knee complaint.

On loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Gibbs-White had returned to his parent club for treatment after sustaining the problem during last month’s win over Fulham. But he is now back in South Yorkshire and undergoing an individually tailored conditioning programme.

On Brewster, who had only just returned from a hamstring issue before limping out of the contest at the Weston Homes Stadium, Heckingbottom said: “Rhian has significantly injured his hamstring. “Same leg, different injury. We are going to have to do without him for a bit and help him come through it.

“He’s down. That’s what makes it so frustrating for him and us. He’ll get more injuries. But it’s part and parcel of being a footballer. We’ll help him through it because it can be lonely.”

As well as Gibbs-White, deadline day signing Charlie Goode and Jebbison have also been involved in the final stages of United's preparations for the trip to St Andrews. Goode, the Brentford centre-half, is on loan until the end of the campaign. Jebbison is back at United after spending the first half of the season working under former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the Pirelli Stadium.