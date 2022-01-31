After 24 hours of deliberation, which saw him weigh-up the pros and cons of ending the youngster’s stay with the League One club, Paul Heckingbottom informed his counterpart Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink of United’s decision during an awkward phone call last night.

Confessing he was “disappointed” to learn Jebbison would be leaving the Pirelli Stadium, less than 72 hours after being informed he could stay, Hasselbaink credited the 18-year-old with making a “big impact on and off the pitch” during his time in Staffordshire.

It is those qualities which have persuaded Heckingbottom, who handed the England youth international his senior debut during a spell in caretaker charge last season, to reintegrate him into United’s squad amid fears fellow centre-forward Rhian Brewster suffered a recurrence of an old hamstring injury during Saturday’s win over Peterborough. The former Liverpool marksman was playing only his fourth game since returning from a near two month lay-off at the Weston Homes Community Stadium and, with Lys Mousset completing a temporary switch to Salernitana, Heckingbottom was keen not to leave himself short of attacking options.

United return to action when they travel to Birmingham City on Friday - the first of seven games they must contest next month. Despite not turning 19 until August and only turning professional a year ago, Jebbison has already demonstrated he is not afraid to take charge of his own career - rejecting a move to Beerschot, the Belgian arm of the United World operation, in order to link-up with Hasselbaink over the summer.

That explains why Heckingbottom went to great lengths to explain Jebbison would be in contention for a starting role if he returned to Bramall Lane after confirming his situation at Albion was under review.

Daniel Jebbison was on target when he made his full Premier League debut at Everton last season: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“He’s progressed really well there, it’s done a lot for him as you would expect,” Heckingbottom said, “Being able to work with someone like Jimmy. But we can do a lot for him here as well. We’re also aware what he can bring to us and what working with us on a regular basis will do for Daniel’s development.”

Although Jebbison is unlikely to start at St Andrews, it seems certain Heckingbottom will hand him a place on the bench against Lee Bowyer’s side. However, with United then facing West Bromwich Albion, Huddersfield Town and Hull City in quick succession, Jebbison is expected to make only his seventh senior appearance either at Birmingham or when Valerien Ismael’s men travel to South Yorkshire next Wednesday.

He scored on his full top-flight debut, propelling United to victory over Everton last term before heading to Burton when they were relegated back to the Championship - netting seven times in 18 league outings.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink had hoped to keep Daniel Jebbison at Burton Albion

“We want to keep things as fresh as possible,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s not to say we want to make changes for changes sake. But it’s fair to say that there will have to be some if we want to keep that, because it’s going to be such a busy period. There will be chances for everyone here and so all of the lads have got to be ready.”