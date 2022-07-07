Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have been active over the past 24 hours.

The Yorkshire duo are both busy as they prepare for next season.

Anel Ahmedhodžić has become Paul Heckingbottom’s latest addition at Bramall Lane and has joined the Blades from Malmo. The former Nottingham Forest man will give them more competition in the heart of defence.

Sheffield Wednesday have delved into the market to sign left-back Reece James on a season-long loan from Blackpool. He played under Darren Moore at Doncaster Rovers and has now reunited with him at Hillsborough.

Defender Akin Famewo has also joined from Norwich City.

Here is a look at all the latest news regarding the two Sheffield clubs....

Sheffield United in talks over unknown player

Sheffield United are in ‘talks’ with a Premier League club about an unknown player.

They are looking for further signings after landing Tommy Doyle and Anel Ahmedhodžić.

Yorkshire Live claim they have an unnamed top flight individual on their radar, along with Tom Lawrence, who The Star report United remain confident of signing.

Ahmedhodžić’s first words

Ahmedhodžić, 23, has spoken for the first time since becoming a Blade and says it feels ‘amazing’ to be at the club.

He has flown out to Portugal to be with his new teammates and has begun training.

The centre-back has said, as per the club’s official website:

“It feels amazing to complete this deal, it has been three hectic days, a lot of testing, and I’m glad it is done. I don’t want to talk about how I will play, I just want to get out there and show everyone.”

Sheffield Wednesday dealt blow

Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a blow in pursuit of Hull City winger Mallik Wilks.

The former Barnsley and Leeds United man has been on the Owls’ radar this summer.

However, Hull Live report the Tigers have no plans to sell him at this moment in time and he will ‘remain’ at the MKM Stadium.

Vaulks injured

New signing Will Vaulks is currently carrying an injury to his quad.

The midfielder has signed for Wednesday in this window following his departure from Cardiff City.