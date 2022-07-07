Sheffield United kit: The shirt Blades will wear in Portugal friendly

The special kit, which differs from the official shirts Paul Heckingbottom's side will wear throughout the 2022/23 Championship campaign, have been produced by new technical kit sponsor Errea and may also be worn in some of United's other pre-season games, ahead of their Championship season opener on August 1 against Watford.

The temporary shirt Sheffield United will wear during their pre-season friendly in Portugal

The three new Errea shirts - including a home, away and third - are set to be launched later this month and the first glimpse Unitedites will have of new signings Tommy Doyle and Anel Ahmedhodžić will come against the recently-promoted side at the Estadio Pina Manique.

Their first friendly on home soil is on Tuesday, away at Lincoln City, with games against Scunthorpe United, Mansfield Town, Burton Albion and Barnsley completing United's warm-up schedule ahead of the new season.

