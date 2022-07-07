Sheffield United still confident in signing free agent but it may not be quick

Lawrence is a free agent having left Pride Park this summer at the expiry of his contract, and focus has now shifted amongst boss Paul Heckingbottom and his recruitment staff to the top of the pitch after securing the signings of defender Anel Ahmedhodžić and midfielder Tommy Doyle, from Malmö FF and Manchester City respectively.

Both men joined United in Lisbon after deals were agreed with their respective clubs. But despite initial hopes that he would follow suit, that now seems unlikely - albeit because of logistics rather than any breakdown in the negotiations. United return to England on Saturday after their Friday-night friendly against Casa Pia at Estádio Pina Manique.

Tom Lawrence is a free agent after his Derby County contract ran out and Sheffield United want to bring the player to Bramall Lane (photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images).

Lawrence was identified as a United target after the departures of Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick - who has since joined Lawrence's former employers Derby - when their contracts officially expired this summer.

The 28-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, joined Derby in 2017 and is attracting other Championship interest.

But United retain confidence that they can persuade the forward to make Bramall Lane the next stop in his nomadic career, which saw him loaned out to four different clubs by Leicester City before moving to Pride Park.