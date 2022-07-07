The Welsh international signed in a flurry of early transfer business at S6 but sat out of the pre-season curtain-raiser run-out at Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Vaulks and goalkeeper David Stockdale are the only new faces of five signings yet to step out in Wednesday colours, with Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith having played out the final 45 minutes last weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Will Vaulks has picked up a niggle, The Star understands.

The 28-year-old was spotted signing autographs for Wednesday fans at Alfreton and seemed to be moving freely.

But it is understood the midfielder sat out of the match altogether having suffered a niggle to his quad.

Vaulks has a injury strong record over the course of his career. It is hoped the recovery of the minor issue won’t take up too much more of his pre-season and that he is able to rejoin full training well ahead of the start of the season proper.

The Owls make the trip up to North Yorkshire in the latest pit-stop of their preparation for the upcoming season.

Assistant manager Jamie Smith – who stood in for Darren Moore who himself was absent at Alfreton as he finished his recovery from knee surgery – spoke about the need to ramp up the player’s workloads heading into the coming matches.