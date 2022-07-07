Wednesday have signed Blackpool’s Reece James on a season-long loan after the left back snubbed them to join the Championship side last year.

He comes straight into contention to play in Friday evening’s friendly at Harrogate Town and will travel with the Wednesdy squad to their pre-season training camp in Portugal.

James was a Doncaster Rovers player while Moore was manager there and played an integral part in the sides that the now-Wednesday boss took to the brink of the play-off places.

A strong addition, 28-year-old James would be the latest signing to arrive at Hillsborough with plenty of experience of playing in League One having played 146 matches at that level.

The Manchester United academy graduate enjoyed a string of loan spells and spent time at Wigan Athletic and Sunderland before joining Doncaster in 2019, playing both as a left wing-back and as a central midfielder under Moore.

He arrives to provide major competition to Marvin Johnson in the left wing-back role and can deputise in midfield.

The Star reported last year that Wednesday were understood to have tabled an offer to take the Lancashire-born man on a free transfer last summer but were overlooked as he went in search of second tier football.