Iliman Ndiaye has been nominated for the PFA fans’ player of the year gong after a stunning season in which he helped Sheffield United win promotion from the Championship.

Ndiaye scored 15 goals and added 11 assists for good measure as United finished second behind runaway leaders Burnley, winning United’s official player of the year award to add to his bulging trophy cabinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the shortlist are Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom, Viktor Gyokeres and Carlton Morris of Coventry City and Luton Town and Nathan Tella, Burnley’s Southampton loanee. Amad Diallo has also been nominated after an impressive season on loan at Sunderland from Manchester United.

Akpom scored 28 goals for play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough to win the league golden boot, while Gyokeres and Morris both hit the 20-goal mark to help their side qualify for the end-of-season shootout.

Tella finished just short of the 20-goal mark but added a number of assists to help Burnley top the table while Diallo played a key role in Sunderland gatecrashing the play-offs in their bid for a second successive promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad