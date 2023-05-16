Sander Berge makes Sheffield United vow after Premier League return sealed

Sander Berge has suggested that he and his Sheffield United teammates will “attack” the Premier League after sealing their return to the top-flight of English football following a two-year absence.

The Norwegian international played a key role in United’s automatic promotion from the Championship and returns to the Premier League as arguably a better all-round footballer than his last experience, after being transformed into a potent attacking weapon who was capable of terrorising second-tier defences on his day.

Much of United’s hopes next season will rest on the talented shoulders of the likes of Berge and teammate Iliman Ndiaye, who have suggested previously that they have the ability and temperament to play at the highest level.

And speaking to the BBC, Berge admitted: “I can’t wait. This is what I came for, to play in the Premier League. I’ve had two years in the Championship and it’s great to be back where we want to be. I love it and I can’t wait to attack that.”

Berge was front and centre of United’s open-top bus tour celebrations after promotion, and admitted afterwards that the experience “gave me goosebumps.”

“To celebrate with the fans was special,” he added, “and the whole city of fans coming out to support us was a fantastic moment. It was great to be there with them.

“It’s been perfect. Sealing promotion with games to go meant we had good times off the pitch as well as competing and doing well on it. We’ve had a good balance. Everyone’s played with calmness and we’ve enjoyed every second of it.”

